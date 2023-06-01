No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16

Portillo's will soon only take credit or debit in its drive-thrus. The restaurant says it'll be safer for their employees.

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8.

Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan. 16.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted by the drive-thru service. Indoor restaurant service is unaffected and will continue to accept cash.

"This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members," Portillo's explained in the statement.

Portillo's has one location in the Quad Cities on the north side of Davenport just off of I-74, and many restaurants in common Illinois travel destinations like Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield and the Chicagoland area.

