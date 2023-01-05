Are these the best coffee shops in the Quad Cities? Here's what Google says

The QCA has an astonishing amount of coffee shops across the metro, so which are the best? Let's take a look at Google Reviews' top-rated restaurants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Sep. 29, 2022, on National Coffee Day.

It's that time of year when everyone wants a warm beverage, and coffee is a lot of people's first choice. But it might be a tall order trying to pick between the Quad Cities' astonishing amount of coffee shops. So which ones are the area's favorites?

It's important to note that these rankings only consider a restaurant's Google reviews and ratings. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the top five Quad City coffee shops, according to Google reviews, as of Jan. 5, 2023.

Top five highest-rated QC coffee shops restaurants according to Google reviews (minimum 50 reviews)

Top five QC coffee shops with the highest number of Google reviews

More From News 8