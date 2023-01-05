Are these the best coffee shops in the Quad Cities? Here's what Google says

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Sep. 29, 2022, on National Coffee Day.
It's that time of year when everyone wants a warm beverage, and coffee is a lot of people's first choice. But it might be a tall order trying to pick between the Quad Cities' astonishing amount of coffee shops. So which ones are the area's favorites?
It's important to note that these rankings only consider a restaurant's Google reviews and ratings. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the top five Quad City coffee shops, according to Google reviews, as of Jan. 5, 2023.
Top five highest-rated QC coffee shops restaurants according to Google reviews (minimum 50 reviews)
- Main Street Coffee (Davenport) - 4.9/5 Stars (129 Reviews)
- Revive Cafe (East Moline) 4.9/5 Stars (77 Reviews)
- Café d'Marie (Davenport) - 4.8/5 Stars (589 Reviews)
- 392Caffe (Davenport) - 4.8/5 Stars (489 Reviews)
- The Coffee Revolution (Davenport) - 4.8/5 Stars (322 Reviews)
Top five QC coffee shops with the highest number of Google reviews
- Atomic Coffee Bar (Davenport) - 737 Reviews
- Café d'Marie (Davenport) - 589 Reviews
- Milltown Coffee Co. (Moline) - 581 Reviews
- Redband Coffee Co. (Davenport) - 563 Reviews
- Cool Beanz Coffee House (Rock Island) - 524 Reviews
