x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Are these the best coffee shops in the Quad Cities? Here's what Google says

The QCA has an astonishing amount of coffee shops across the metro, so which are the best? Let's take a look at Google Reviews' top-rated restaurants.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Sep. 29, 2022, on National Coffee Day.

It's that time of year when everyone wants a warm beverage, and coffee is a lot of people's first choice. But it might be a tall order trying to pick between the Quad Cities' astonishing amount of coffee shops. So which ones are the area's favorites?

It's important to note that these rankings only consider a restaurant's Google reviews and ratings. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the top five Quad City coffee shops, according to Google reviews, as of Jan. 5, 2023.

Top five highest-rated QC coffee shops restaurants according to Google reviews (minimum 50 reviews)

  1. Main Street Coffee (Davenport) - 4.9/5 Stars (129 Reviews)
  2. Revive Cafe (East Moline) 4.9/5 Stars (77 Reviews)
  3. Café d'Marie (Davenport) - 4.8/5 Stars (589 Reviews)
  4. 392Caffe (Davenport) - 4.8/5 Stars (489 Reviews)
  5. The Coffee Revolution (Davenport) - 4.8/5 Stars (322 Reviews)

Top five QC coffee shops with the highest number of Google reviews

  1. Atomic Coffee Bar (Davenport) - 737 Reviews
  2. Café d'Marie (Davenport) - 589 Reviews
  3. Milltown Coffee Co. (Moline) - 581 Reviews
  4. Redband Coffee Co. (Davenport) - 563 Reviews
  5. Cool Beanz Coffee House (Rock Island) - 524 Reviews

More From News 8

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out