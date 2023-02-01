How you can help this Davenport restaurant recover from water main break damage

The Grilled Cheese Bar restaurant in the Village of East Davenport has organized a GoFundMe to help recover after the business suffered extensive flood damage.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Grilled Cheese Bar restaurant in the Village of East Davenport has organized a GoFundMe to help recover after the business suffered extensive interior damage from flooding that resulted from a water main break.

The restaurant not only suffered water damage, but also a build-up of mud and sand that settled inside the business from the flooding, according to a Jan. 1 Facebook post.

The business is closed until further notice as they deal with the damage.

Quad Citizens can help the business grapple with this setback by visiting their GoFundMe page.

According to the GoFundMe created by the business:

"As many of you know a water main broke in the Village of East Davenport. Unfortunately, we were the only building that flooded. More than water, the restaurant filled with mud, sand & rocks. Insurance will not cover it, the city is not responsible either. The restaurant business is very hard to work in let alone own and operate.

"We just had our 1 year anniversary and we have met so many wonderful people in such a short time. We want to stay here as long as possible. With your help, we can get back up and running. We are asking the community for donations to get the entire restaurant cleaned, repaired & back to our working operation. Anything is appreciated and we love you all."