Bayside Bistro closes location in Village of East Davenport

The Davenport restaurant location is closed effective immediately, but owners say they are searching for a new spot to open up shop in Iowa.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Black-owned Quad Cities restaurant Bayside Bistro has closed its Village of East Davenport location, according to a post from the bistro on Facebook.

Owners said the restaurant location, situated on Christie Street, was closed as of Tuesday morning, June 28 as they search for another location in Iowa.

Bayside Bistro held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its second location earlier this month. The location, formerly Godfather's Pizza at 2708 18th Avenue in Rock Island, opened its doors in November. Owners assured in the post that the second location would remain open.