Double the flavor: Bayside Bistro opens 2nd location in Rock Island

Bayside Bistro opened the doors of its new Rock Island location Wednesday, Nov. 10.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After the success of its Village of East Davenport location, Bayside Bistro has decided to open a second location on the other side of the Mississippi River.

The new restaurant, located at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island, opened its doors to the public for the first time 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Donna is our first customer and resident of Rock Island. She says it fun and delicious! Its real, we're open in Rock Island Wednesday-Saturday 11-7 Sunday 11-3 Posted by Bayside Bistro on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Bayside Bistro is a small, Black- and veteran-owned business. At the helm of both Bayside locations are LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, and what sets their food apart from the rest is from-scratch recipes and a whole lot of love.

According to the Howletts, a grand opening for the Rock Island location was planned for spring 2022, but overwhelming customer demand led the owners to open the restaurant's doors for a soft launch in November.

Rock Island's menu, limited to about 20 items but mighty in flavor, features pan-seared crab cakes, sautéed shrimp and andouille sausage, Caribbean pineapple chicken and more. The spread also features options for those with dietary restrictions, like keto-friendly hot plates and vegetarian power bowls.

The Rock Island location is open:

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The Davenport location, located at 1105 Christie Street, is open:

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sundays.

Planning to visit? Reservations are strongly encouraged.