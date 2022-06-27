Tickets, parking, military discounts: All you need to know about the 2022 John Deere Classic

Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend this summer's golf tournament, which runs June 29 through July 3.

SILVIS, Ill. — Golf fans from around the country will be visiting the Quad Cities beginning Monday, June 27 for the 2022 John Deere Classic. The week-long tournament will run through Sunday, July 3.

The tournament, which takes place at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, is open to the public starting Wednesday, June 29. Here's everything you need to know if you plan to attend this summer's golf tournament.

Tickets

All tickets for the 2022 John Deere Classic are digital. Attendees must present the digital ticket on their phones to gain entry at the gates, which open at 6 a.m. daily.

Ticket packages and pricing:

FLEX grounds tickets (good for any one day) with parking at Black Hawk College cost $55.

Grounds tickets for Wednesday plus Black Hawk College parking cost $20.

Thursday tickets plus Black Hawk College parking: $40 for grounds. $100 for a hopper ticket.

Friday tickets plus Black Hawk College parking: $40 for grounds. $100 for a hopper ticket.

Saturday tickets with access to Cocktails at the Classic event and VIP parking at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds cost $200.

Saturday tickets plus Black Hawk College parking: $40 for grounds. $130 for a hopper ticket.

Sunday tickets plus Black Hawk College parking: $40 for grounds. $130 for a hopper ticket.



The JDC recommends buying tickets in advance online. Click here to purchase your tickets for the tournament.

Parking

Ticketholders receive free parking at John Deere Classic tournament sanctioned lots. This does not include the parking in the neighborhoods around TPC Deere Run. The JDC asked that fans pay special attention to their tickets and email confirmation messages.

Each ticket will give attendees a parking assignment based on ticket type. There will be no scanning or checking of digital tickets at the lot. Tickets will be sold on-site at the main gate.

Parking Locations:

Free public parking — Bend Expo at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline or Black Hawk College (70th Street parking entrance) at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline.

— Bend Expo at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline or Black Hawk College (70th Street parking entrance) at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline. VIP parking — Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline.

— Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline. Sponsor parking — Jewel Osco at John Deere Expressway/IL-5 in Silvis. You must have a valid sponsor hangtag to park there.

— Jewel Osco at John Deere Expressway/IL-5 in Silvis. You must have a valid sponsor hangtag to park there. Media parking — John Deere World Headquarters. You must have a valid media gate pass to park there.

— John Deere World Headquarters. You must have a valid media gate pass to park there. Handicap parking — Circle Drive at the entrance of TPC Deere

Run. You must have a handicap parking tag to park there.

— Circle Drive at the entrance of TPC Deere Run. You must have a handicap parking tag to park there. Special services — Call 563-499-5866 if you require a special services cart.

JDC Shuttle Schedule:

Youth policy

John Deere Kids Club

The Kids Club was designed to keep families up-to-date on activities, events and promotions for kids and families who love golf and the John Deere Classic. Joining the Kids Club means digital activities, free youth tickets and discounted ticket prices for adults who have children sponsored in the club.

This year's festivities will have a Youth Day on Wednesday, June 29. The JDC Youth Policy says kids ages 15 and under with a paid adult will receive free grounds and Flex access throughout the week.

Military appreciation program

All military personnel holding a Common Access Card, those retired from the Armed Services and veterans with a valid I.D. will be given free grounds admission for themselves and a guest. Additional grounds passes are available at a discounted rate of $25 plus fees.

Tickets will be day-specific, but members will be able to register for more than one day from Wednesday through Sunday. The JDC said the offer applies only to active duty, retired military and veterans of the armed forces, not civilian or contractor CAC card holders.

Military members must register online prior to the event. Tickets will be digitally delivered after verifying service through GovX and Spinzo.