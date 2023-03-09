Record-high 80 restaurants highlighted in 2023's QC Restaurant Week

Celebrating local food and hospitality — QC Restaurant Week is back on March 20-26 with record-high participation.

MOLINE, Ill. — The biggest-ever QC Restaurant Week is celebrating local food and hospitality will be back at the end of March.

A total of 80 Quad Cities restaurants are participating in the celebration this year — the highest amount in its history, according to Visit Quad Cities.

The event, lasting from March 20-26, celebrates and supports the QC's hospitality industry and the business that add their unique flavors to the area and encourages Quad Citizens to experience them again or for the first time.

According to Visit Quad Cities, small businesses like these restaurants are a key part of the local economy and identity, bringing attention to the vibrant culinary community that exists here.

“QC Restaurant Week is one of the highlights of the year as we come together to celebrate our culinary vibe,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Restaurants are important small businesses that bring visitors and Quad Citizens together and help showcase our regional destination’s tourism product. We encourage our residents to go try that new spot or visit that place you haven’t been to in a while. Our visitor experience is closely tied to the success of our local restaurants, so they need our support. This is a fun week for foodies.”

In addition to good food, Quad Citizens are getting the chance to win gift cards to participating businesses. If you visit one of the participating restaurants, you can go to www.qcrestaurantweek.com to fill out an entry form using a picture of you at the restaurant, of your receipt or of you posing with a carryout meal.

Visit QC will also be recognizing the very best of the best members of the industry who go above and beyond to enrich the local restaurant experience. The organization is accepting nominations from the public in a form also located on the Restaurant Week website. Visit QC will then choose several nominees who show excellence in customer service to be honored.

To keep up with QC Restaurant week and find out who's participating, visit the event's website and check out Visit Quad Cities' social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

When making your social media posts during the celebration, make sure to use the hashtag #QCRestaurantWeek.