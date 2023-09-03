Here's what's happening in the Quad Cities this weekend

A night of comedy, a night of theater and a chance to give back. Here's more info on tickets and when you can attend these events.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for March 10-12.

Here's your rundown:

A Night of Comedy

If you're looking for a laugh this weekend, Joe Gatto, known for his role on 'Impractical Jokers' is coming to the Adler Theater for a Night of Comedy.

The show is on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are available online here.

A Night of Theater

The Moline High School Theatre presents its spring musical: The Wizard of Oz. There are three shows beginning Thursday night and ending Saturday afternoon at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

The shows run two and a half hours with a 15 minute intermission. There will be concessions and raffles in the lobby before the show and during intermission.

Thursday 7 p.m.

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m.

Tickets are $6-8 and are available online here.

A Day of Fundraising

Dive into charity this Sunday with the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

Rock Island's Polar Plunge will take place at Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd, Rock Island. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the plunge starts at 2 p.m.

Registered participants must raise a minimum for $100 to plunge and receive the 2023 Polar Plunge sweatshirt. If you raise more than $100, you could even earn other incentives and prizes.

More information and registration is available here.