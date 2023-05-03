Potential buyers take a peek at sweet rides during the Quad City Regional Auto Show

More than 150 cutting-edge vehicles were on display over the weekend at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — While inflation and supply chain issues stand in the way for car buyers, those barriers are beginning to diminish.

At the Quad City Regional Auto Show in East Moline's Bend XPO Center, potential buyers had their eyes peeled and were looking to put the pedal to the metal throughout the weekend.

"We're here today with the family to check out new trucks," Kyle Schroeder said. We decided that we're going to be a little more outdoorsy and see what is out there as far as what we can haul a camper and be comfortable at the same time."

Sunday was also the show's Family Day, which allowed for groups like Bill Ostrander and his wife and kids to see everything at once.

"It's nice to get an idea, especially when it comes to an event like this, of all the variety, and to see them all in one spot to actually look and be like, hey, this is something I might be interested in," Bill said.

New car prices hit a record high in December according to Nerd Wallet, but that market is beginning to cool off. It's a simple formula of a greater supply of new cars, coupled with decreased demand that's bringing uninterested buyers back into the market.

"I really haven't been looking, but now I'm kinda looking," potential buyer Chris Schaefer said.

