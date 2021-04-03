A podcast conversation with three women in the news biz on pandemic parenting and keeping up with current events on the anchor desk.

MOLINE, Ill. — Three friends, all working at the same news station in North Carolina learn they're pregnant at the same time. Later that year, three babies and a podcast were born! The AnchorMOMs host a weekly podcast, breaking down motherhood through their eyes and learning through each other's experiences.

Ingrid Allstaedt is a National Weather Association certified broadcast meteorologist. She tracks hurricanes, severe storms and winter weather for Western North Carolina. At home, she's the mother of 2 and currently expecting her third. Katie Killen is the morning news anchor, with a daughter who Katie says "enjoys crushing Cheerios like a boss and wrecking mayhem wherever she goes". Karen Zatkulak is an investigative reporter at WLOS with 3 kids, all under the age of four. Karen says her kids are "are always on the go, often hilarious, and sometimes even behaving."

In this episode of Denise's Hnytka's podcast "On A Mother Level," the AnchorMOMs join Denise to compare notes on broadcasting through the pandemic. Ingrid shares the challenges of feeling especially isolated during her pregnancy. The ladies also share their secret fantasy of getting rid of their social media accounts. It's a fun conversation showcasing their chemistry as a trio of women who can relate to each other's troubles and triumphs as moms.

ABOUT ON A MOTHER LEVEL PODCAST

When it comes to parenthood, we can relate.

Your kids have some disgusting habits. We’ll talk about them. Your husband served nachos for breakfast? That sounds good. You cried today? That’s gonna happen.

These are the ups and downs of motherhood, and we are here for them all.

Join WQAD News 8 anchor Denise Hnytka as she explores parenthood on a MOTHER level. She’s opening up about what makes being a mom the best/worst/most amazing/unexpected adventure in life.

You’ll meet unstoppable moms who handle the home life while launching their own businesses. And we’ll teach the men a thing or two about multi-tasking when we explore parenthood through their eyes.