A survival guide for handling the new and old problems related to modern motherhood.

MOLINE, Ill. — She's got 99 problems, but motherhood ain't one. Tara Clark lives in the suburbs of NYC, raising her son with her husband. She started documenting modern motherhood on Instagram in 2016. Now "Modern Mom Probs" has grown into an empire, unafraid to touch on any of the sometimes messy, but always memorable aspects of motherhood.

Now, those thoughtful and hilarious takes on motherhood are all wrapped up in a new book - "Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Mothers". The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

How she wrote the book in 6 weeks in the middle of a pandemic is a modern mom problem in itself. She shares the story in a brand new episode of Denise Hnytka's podcast, "On A Mother Level".

About Modern Mom Probs:

Tara got her start in social media while working at Nickelodeon, where she oversaw the social media accounts for Nick Jr. and Nick@Nite. Via Modern Mom Probs, Tara’s work has been featured on Buzzfeed, Today, Parents.com, HuffPost and Romper. Tara holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Villanova University and an MBA from Metropolitan College of New York in Media Management. She currently lives in New Jersey with her husband and son.

Follow: @modernmomprobs on Instagram

ABOUT ON A MOTHER LEVEL PODCAST

When it comes to parenthood, we can relate.

Your kids have some disgusting habits. We’ll talk about them. Your husband served nachos for breakfast? That sounds good. You cried today? That’s gonna happen.

These are the ups and downs of motherhood, and we are here for them all.

Join WQAD News 8 anchor Denise Hnytka as she explores parenthood on a MOTHER level. She’s opening up about what makes being a mom the best/worst/most amazing/unexpected adventure in life.

You’ll meet unstoppable moms who handle the home life while launching their own businesses. And we’ll teach the men a thing or two about multi-tasking when we explore parenthood through their eyes.