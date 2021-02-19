MOLINE, Ill. — She's got 99 problems, but motherhood ain't one. Tara Clark lives in the suburbs of NYC, raising her son with her husband. She started documenting modern motherhood on Instagram in 2016. Now "Modern Mom Probs" has grown into an empire, unafraid to touch on any of the sometimes messy, but always memorable aspects of motherhood.
Now, those thoughtful and hilarious takes on motherhood are all wrapped up in a new book - "Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Mothers". The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.
How she wrote the book in 6 weeks in the middle of a pandemic is a modern mom problem in itself. She shares the story in a brand new episode of Denise Hnytka's podcast, "On A Mother Level".
About Modern Mom Probs:
Established in 2017, Modern Mom Probs is a parenting humor and lifestyle Instagram account developed by Tara Clark. She presents realistic issues facing modern parents in a humorous, heart-warming light. Tara creates content for the parenting powerhouse website Scary Mommy and was featured in (201) Magazine as an Influencer to Watch. Tara is a frequent guest on podcasts discussing modern parenting. These podcasts include Marriage and Martinis, Fun in a Mom Bun, Real Sh*t with Brit & Whit, and Breaking Down Parenting- The Parent Normal Podcast. She is the author of the book Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Mothers. Tara Clark is the very funny and authentic voice of a generation of modern mothers.
Tara got her start in social media while working at Nickelodeon, where she oversaw the social media accounts for Nick Jr. and Nick@Nite. Via Modern Mom Probs, Tara’s work has been featured on Buzzfeed, Today, Parents.com, HuffPost and Romper. Tara holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Villanova University and an MBA from Metropolitan College of New York in Media Management. She currently lives in New Jersey with her husband and son.
When it comes to parenthood, we can relate.
Your kids have some disgusting habits. We’ll talk about them. Your husband served nachos for breakfast? That sounds good. You cried today? That’s gonna happen.
These are the ups and downs of motherhood, and we are here for them all.
Join WQAD News 8 anchor Denise Hnytka as she explores parenthood on a MOTHER level. She’s opening up about what makes being a mom the best/worst/most amazing/unexpected adventure in life.
You’ll meet unstoppable moms who handle the home life while launching their own businesses. And we’ll teach the men a thing or two about multi-tasking when we explore parenthood through their eyes.
New episodes available weekly.