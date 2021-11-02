Jessica McKearney shares the story of watching her 3-year-old fight leukemia and how you can help.

MOLINE, Illinois — What's your mom gut telling you today? Two years ago, Jessica McKearney knew, beyond a doubt, that something was wrong.

Her almost 2-year-old boy was showing symptoms - things she knew in her expertise as a nurse practitioner. When she pushed for more tests, she got her answer. Leukemia. Her baby boy had cancer, while she also had a infant daughter, just ten weeks old.

That was February 2019. Two years later, Jessica is sharing her family's story in a brand new episode of "On A Mother Level". It's a story of finding strength when you think you have nothing more to give.

She's advocating for blood donation, as donor blood has saved Hudson's life more than once. She's pushing for more funding for cancer research. Did you know only 4% of cancer funding goes to research childhood cancers? She hopes that one day there's medicine available that kills the cancer but has less devastating effects on the child.

ABOUT ON A MOTHER LEVEL PODCAST

When it comes to parenthood, we can relate.

Your kids have some disgusting habits. We’ll talk about them. Your husband served nachos for breakfast? That sounds good. You cried today? That’s gonna happen.

These are the ups and downs of motherhood, and we are here for them all.

Join WQAD News 8 anchor Denise Hnytka as she explores parenthood on a MOTHER level. She’s opening up about what makes being a mom the best/worst/most amazing/unexpected adventure in life.

You’ll meet unstoppable moms who handle the home life while launching their own businesses. And we’ll teach the men a thing or two about multi-tasking when we explore parenthood through their eyes.