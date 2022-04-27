Niabi Zoo welcomes 2 Fennec fox kits into the world

Niabi Zoo is welcoming two baby Fennec Foxes into the world after they were born to parents Carlos and Lidi on April 12.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo announced the birth of two baby Fennec foxes to one of the zoo's most popular animal families.

The zoo revealed the birth, which happened on April 12, on Wednesday, April 27, expressing excitement for the two babies, or kits, and their parents, Carlos and Lida.

The Fennec foxes, which are the smallest species of fox and natives of North African deserts, are said to be fan-favorites among zoo guests. The kits' arrival marks the eighth and ninth births of the species at Niabi, with one being the first female to be born at the Coal Valley zoo.

The father, Carlos, was brought to Niabi from another zoo, and the mother, Lidi, was rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during an illegal animal importation and given to the zoo.

They also shared photos of all four foxes, who all look especially adorable.

Niabi Zoo says it partners with 40 other zoos to manage Fennec fox breeding and that the birth is an important addition to the North American population.