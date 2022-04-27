Niabi Zoo welcomes 2 Fennec fox kits into the world

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo announced the birth of two baby Fennec foxes to one of the zoo's most popular animal families.
The zoo revealed the birth, which happened on April 12, on Wednesday, April 27, expressing excitement for the two babies, or kits, and their parents, Carlos and Lida.
The Fennec foxes, which are the smallest species of fox and natives of North African deserts, are said to be fan-favorites among zoo guests. The kits' arrival marks the eighth and ninth births of the species at Niabi, with one being the first female to be born at the Coal Valley zoo.
The father, Carlos, was brought to Niabi from another zoo, and the mother, Lidi, was rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during an illegal animal importation and given to the zoo.
They also shared photos of all four foxes, who all look especially adorable.
Meet the newest Fennec fox kits at the Niabi Zoo
Niabi Zoo says it partners with 40 other zoos to manage Fennec fox breeding and that the birth is an important addition to the North American population.
“This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by," said Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “This is the third litter of Fennec foxes born here at Niabi, and they will be placed in homes at other zoos in coming months. We are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species.”