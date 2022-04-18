THE ZOO IS READY FOR YOU: GMQC broadcasts Live from Niabi Zoo for Opening Day 2022

The animals at Niabi Zoo are ready for visitors - and there are some new attractions in store!

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — It's one of the best days on the Quad Cities Calendar - Opening Day at Niabi Zoo! Good Morning Quad Cities broadcasted live there on Monday, April 18, 2022 to give you a sneak peek at what to expect this season.

The show began with Zoo Director Lee Jackson and Assistant Zoo Director Tammy Schmidt discussing what COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, the 1st Sensory Inclusion Day on April 27th, and three research projects they're participating in right now:

After our conversation in the Spineless Wonders exhibit, we moved to the Biodiversity Hall where we visited with Monique the Two-Toed Sloth, the New Guinea Singing Dogs, and showed exclusive video of Niabi Zoo's Amur Leopard Cubs born earlier this year: