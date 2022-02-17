Police: 42 dogs rescued from 'overcrowded' and 'unsanitary' Iowa mobile home

The dogs were living in the home with an "excessive" amount of animal waste and lack of food and medical care, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

FRUITLAND, Iowa — Forty-two dogs were rescued from a mobile home last week after reports of unsafe conditions, according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department.

Police said they received an anonymous tip regarding animal neglect from a couple living with an excessive amount of dogs in a mobile home located at 150 Main Street in Fruitland, Iowa.

Courtney Patel, a Muscatine Animal Control officer, investigated and confirmed the overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. According to the report, there was an "excessive amount of animal waste" in the home and a lack of access to food and medical care.

Police obtained a search warrant and were assisted by Muscatine Animal Control and Humane Society to rescue all 42 dogs.

The dogs will stay with the Muscatine Humane Society as the investigation continues.