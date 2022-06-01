Here's how QC is celebrating Pride Month 2022

June is Pride Month, and the LGBTQ+ community of the Quad Cities is celebrating all month long. Here's a list of events.

MOLINE, Ill. — With the arrival of June comes the celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, where people of all gender identities and sexual orientations celebrate their identities, histories, and communities.

June was chosen as the month to celebrate pride in honor of the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, an influential series of gay rights protests that began June 28, 1969, under the leadership of transgender women of color. A year later, America's first gay pride parade was held in the same location.

We're keeping track of Pride Month events taking place across the Quad Cities area. Find the list below.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our "Contact Us" page, and we'll add it to the list.

4-11 p.m. Friday, June 3 and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Schweibert Park, in Rock Island.

The family-friendly weekend pride festival is full of drag shows, art, burlesque and live music.

The cost of one-day admission is $7, and it's $12 to attend both days.

8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 12 beginning at Bass Street Landing in downtown Moline.

The 5K is hosted by The Project of the Quad Cities, an organization that helps those living with HIV and AIDS find health care and acceptance.

Packet pickup for participants is 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at The Project, located at 1701 River Drive, Unit 110 in Moline.

Online registration for the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run can be found here.

The Quad Cities River Bandits will take on the South Bend Cubs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The game is in partnership with The Project of the Quad Cities.

Tickets are available on the River Bandits website. Use code "PRIDE" for a discount on bleacher seats.

Enjoy dinner and a drag show Friday, June 17 at The Diner in Davenport.

Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The cost of dinner and the show is $30 per person. General admission costs $15. Email caterwiththediner@gmail.com to make your reservation.

4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 starting at the TaxSlayer Center

The parade will head east on River Drive before turning onto 17th Street, 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline.

The parade is part of QC Pride, Inc.'s Unity Pride Week.

5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

The party is hosted by The Project of the Quad Cities and features a youth drag show, live music and more.

Admission is free.