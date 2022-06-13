Toby Keith's Mississippi Valley Fair concert canceled after stomach cancer diagnosis

Fairgrounds officials say they are working on a replacement show to fill the now-vacant slot on Aug. 7.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following a cancer diagnosis, country legend Toby Keith has canceled his Aug. 7 concert at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced the cancellation in a post on Monday, June 13, a day after the musician revealed to the world that he had been battling stomach cancer for the past several months.

The country star was scheduled to perform in Davenport on Aug. 7 at the end of the Mississippi Valley Fair. Officials say that they are working to find a replacement show for the vacant time slot.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds extended sympathies to Keith and said that they would welcome him back if the time is right again.