Toby Keith's Mississippi Valley Fair concert canceled after stomach cancer diagnosis

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following a cancer diagnosis, country legend Toby Keith has canceled his Aug. 7 concert at the Mississippi Valley Fair.
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced the cancellation in a post on Monday, June 13, a day after the musician revealed to the world that he had been battling stomach cancer for the past several months.
RELATED: Toby Keith reveals cancer diagnosis
The country star was scheduled to perform in Davenport on Aug. 7 at the end of the Mississippi Valley Fair. Officials say that they are working to find a replacement show for the vacant time slot.
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds extended sympathies to Keith and said that they would welcome him back if the time is right again.