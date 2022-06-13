x
Entertainment

Toby Keith's Mississippi Valley Fair concert canceled after stomach cancer diagnosis

Fairgrounds officials say they are working on a replacement show to fill the now-vacant slot on Aug. 7.
Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Toby Keith performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following a cancer diagnosis, country legend Toby Keith has canceled his Aug. 7 concert at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced the cancellation in a post on Monday, June 13, a day after the musician revealed to the world that he had been battling stomach cancer for the past several months.

RELATED: Toby Keith reveals cancer diagnosis

The country star was scheduled to perform in Davenport on Aug. 7 at the end of the Mississippi Valley Fair. Officials say that they are working to find a replacement show for the vacant time slot.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds extended sympathies to Keith and said that they would welcome him back if the time is right again.

As you may have heard, Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. All of us at here at the Mississippi Valley...

Posted by Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Monday, June 13, 2022

