'Saturday Night Special' | Lynyrd Skynyrd playing at TaxSlayer Center in July

The legendary rock band will be visiting Moline on Saturday, July 16 as part of their "Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour."

MOLINE, Ill. — One of America's most classic and iconic rock bands is on the way to the Quad Cities this summer.

In a news release on Tuesday, May 3, the TaxSlayer Center announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd will be playing at the event stage on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

The Hall-of-Fame band, which contributed to the popularity of the southern/country rock genres with iconic classics like "Free Bird" and "Sweet Home Alabama", has sold over 28 million albums, three of which have gone Double-Platinum, in addition to another single Platinum album under their belt.

The concert will also feature a special guest and rising country star Chris Janson, singer of the Triple-Platinum 2015 single "Buy Me a Boat."