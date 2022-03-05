'All-American Girl' Carrie Underwood brings 2022 tour to Quad Cities

The "Denim & Rhinestones Tour," featuring special guest Jimmie Allen, will come Nov. 12 to the TaxSlayer Center.

MOLINE, Ill. — Country superstar Carrie Underwood, who made her singing debut on "American Idol," is coming this fall to the Quad Cities.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner will bring her 2022 "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" Saturday, Nov. 12 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Tickets for the TaxSlayer show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20. A limited number of VIP packages, including meet and greets, custom merchandise, and more, will be available for purchase from carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

"I’m excited to bring the new music of 'Denim & Rhinestones' to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites," Underwood said in the announcement. "We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

According to Underwood's website, $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and build custom-designed smart homes for injured vets and first responders.

Underwood's upcoming album "Demin & Rhinestones," featuring her latest single "Ghost Story," is scheduled to release on June 10. Click/tap here to preorder it.

