'All-American Girl' Carrie Underwood brings 2022 tour to Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Country superstar Carrie Underwood, who made her singing debut on "American Idol," is coming this fall to the Quad Cities.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner will bring her 2022 "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" Saturday, Nov. 12 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
The concert tour will feature performances from special guest Jimmie Allen, who competed in season 30 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and earned his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022.
Tickets for the TaxSlayer show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20. A limited number of VIP packages, including meet and greets, custom merchandise, and more, will be available for purchase from carrieunderwoodofficial.com.
"I’m excited to bring the new music of 'Denim & Rhinestones' to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites," Underwood said in the announcement. "We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
According to Underwood's website, $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and build custom-designed smart homes for injured vets and first responders.
Underwood's upcoming album "Demin & Rhinestones," featuring her latest single "Ghost Story," is scheduled to release on June 10. Click/tap here to preorder it.
Watch the "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" announcement video here: