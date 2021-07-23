YOUR MONEY with MARK: The ups and downs of the stock market

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's been a big change in the stock market over the past week.
Monday July 19th, stocks dropped as investors feared a virus surge would dent a recovery in the market. Friday, July 22nd, Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski said the stock market had seen a quick recovery though.
"The Dow has recovered all of its Monday losses and is just 172 points shy of its all-time high," he said.
Why is this happening? Grywacheski gets into that Monday, July 26th. Your Money with Mark airs live in-between 5 and 5:30 a.m.