x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Quad Cities

YOUR MONEY with MARK: The ups and downs of the stock market

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski recaps live on GMQC what took place in the stock market during the week of Monday, July 19th.
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's been a big change in the stock market over the past week.

Monday July 19th, stocks dropped as investors feared a virus surge would dent a recovery in the market. Friday, July 22nd, Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski said the stock market had seen a quick recovery though. 

"The Dow has recovered all of its Monday losses and is just 172 points shy of its all-time high," he said.

Why is this happening? Grywacheski gets into that Monday, July 26th. Your Money with Mark airs live in-between 5 and 5:30 a.m. 

Related Articles