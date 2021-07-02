YOUR MONEY with Mark: More jobs added than expected in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The US added a solid 850,000 jobs in June, which was better than the expected 703,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
"With competition for workers intensifying, especially at restaurants and entertainment venues, employers are offering higher pay and more flexible hours," according to the Associated Press.
