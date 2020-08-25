Illinois State House Rep. Tony McCombie joins us live

SAVANNA, Ill. — Illinois State House Representative Tony McCombie is joining us live on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, August 26th.
The republican state house representative is running for re-election in November and trying to win her third term in Illinois' 71st district. Two years ago, she was challenged by democratic candidate Joan Padilla, and she'll be challenged by Padilla again this November as well. We'll interview Padilla Wednesday, September 2nd.
With McCombie, we'll discuss why she's running again, a golf outing she had in July, the coronavirus and how its impacting her life and her constituents lives. The interview's between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.