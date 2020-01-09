Illinois State House Rep. Candidate Joan Padilla joins us live

The candidate will appear live Wednesday, September 2nd.

Illinois State House Rep. Candidate Joan Padilla will join us live Wednesday, September 2nd during Good Morning Quad Cities.

The state house candidate is going up against incumbent Tony McCombie in the general election Tuesday, November 3rd. The two are facing off again this year after McCombie won in 2018 by 18%. Padilla is running for office in Illinois' 71st district, which includes parts of Rock Island, Whiteside, and Carroll Counties.