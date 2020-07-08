Nursing home outbreak confirmed in Carroll County

An outbreak's been confirmed at Big Meadows Restorative Nursing Care.

SAVANNA, Ill. — The Carroll County Health Department's confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home.

Administrator Craig Beintema says the outbreak at Big Meadows Restorative Nursing Care. He said seven staff and 11 residents have tested positive, in a phone call Friday, August 7.

Beintema says there have been 59 positive cases county wide, but 22 of those cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks. Four people have died so far. All four have been in their 80's.

Why has there been a big increase?

Beintema says 50% relate to the outbreak at the nursing home. The other 50% attributed to social gatherings like weddings.

Illinois State House Representative Tony McCombie confirmed Wednesday, July 22 that at least one case was linked to a golf outing that she held Byron Hills Golf Course.

"Late Wednesday, I was made aware that an attendee of the golf outing which was held on Saturday, July 18 tested positive for the virus," Beintema said.

"Wash hands often, avoid close contact, wear a face covering when not able to maintain a 6 feet social distance and monitor your own health If you are sick please stay home and contact a medical professional!”

Beintema said he notified the health department and all event attendees of the case.

There will be a community testing site at West Carroll Middle School at 633 South East Street, Mt. Carroll from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 10, 11 and 13.





Download the free News 8 App – for iOS, click here and for Android, click here.