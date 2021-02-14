The GMQC Sunday team tries making chocolate-covered strawberry hearts

Katherine and Morgan did their best to make presentable, delicious Valentine's Day treats.

MOLINE, Ill — Sunday is Valentine's Day, and what better way to treat that special someone than by making your own gift. So we tried making chocolate-covered strawberry hearts this morning. You tell us if we nailed it or failed it.

What you'll need:

strawberries

chocolate melts or chips

toothpicks

a knife

decoration (sprinkles/ icing)

microwave

Start by cleaning and removing the stems from the strawberries. Next, use the knife to cut a V-shape into the top of the strawberry. You can make your heart tall or wide, sharp or pointy. Make lots of small cuts for a smoother-looking heart.

Next, melt your chocolate in the microwave. You can use any kind for this: semi-sweet, milk chocolate, white chocolate or dark. The candy melts work great in the microwave. You can also use chocolate chips. Just be sure you don't burn the chocolate!

Then, we found the best way to dip your strawberry hearts is with two toothpicks. One keeps the fruit steady. The other you can use to coat the strawberry and scrape off excess chocolate.

Put your strawberry on a plate. Some parchment paper may be useful so it doesn't stick.

Now, it's time to decorate! You can do a dash of sprinkles or some swirls of icing. Make it your own!