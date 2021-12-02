x
Nailed it or Failed it: Saint Louis-style pizza

Saint Louis has a pizza style all their own and the secret ingredient is a special kind of cheese. Is it worth the hype? We put it to the test!

National Pizza Day was February 9 and we debated whether you can make a good pizza without mozzarella cheese. Enter: St. Louis style pizza which is made with Provel cheese- a combination of provolone, Swiss and mild cheddar cheese. 

Credit: WQAD
After searching high and low for Provel cheese here in the QCA and coming up empty-handed we resorted to making our own.

For this week's "Nailed it or Failed it" we made homemade pizza with Provel cheese. Did we Nail it? or Fail it? 

VERDICT: 

Jillian's homemade pizza sauce: 

-1 can San Marzano style whole-peeled tomatoes drained

-2 cloves of garlic

-1 Tablespoon olive oil

- 1 pinch of red pepper flakes

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender until desired consistency. 

As for the Cocktail of the Week, what pairs better with pizza, than beer? 

We tried a lineup of local beers from Radicle Effect Brewerks in Rock Island including Strawberries & Cream, Red Headed X and Obscene Vaccine. 

Credit: wqad
A lineup of three beers from Radicle Effect Brewerks in Rock Island.

According to the Radicle Effects website, Obscene Vaccine is a "hazy IPA brewed with Idaho7 & Mosaic hops." It is 6.5% ABV

The Red-Headed X is described as follows "you remember her aroma, piney and earthy with a doughy back end. Her flavor was sweet biscuits and floral, but the bitter finish still didn't get your CDs back." 5.5% ABV

Strawberries & Cream is a "Summer time Blonde ale with strawberry oolong tea" 4.7% ABV

.