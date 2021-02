With temperatures plunging below zero this weekend, we're serving up a boozy beverage to keep you warm.

With a cold weekend looming, what better way to warm up than a hot, boozy beverage! This week's Cocktail of the Week is a classic Hot Toddy.

2 oz. Bourbon, Whiskey, Cognac, Dark Rum or Scotch

3/4 oz. Honey

1 Lemon Peel

Hot water

Cinnamon Stick and Star of Anise for garnish