Nailed it or Failed it: Making a Lemon Battery

Roll out your lemons so you free up some of the juices. Put a nail in one side of the lemon and a penny or copper wire in the other side. Connect an alligator clip to the nail. Connect another alligator clip the the copper wire. Clip the alligator clip that's attached to the nail to the negative side of the LED lightbulb (the black wire). Clip the alligator clip that's attached to the copper wire to the positive side of the LED lightbulb (the red wire). If the lightbulb doesn't light with one lemon, keep adding lemons with nails and copper until you get enough voltage to light the bulb. It took 5 lemons for our team to get a 3 volt bulb to light up.