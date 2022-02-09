Lady A, Uncle Kracker among headliners for 2022 Great Jones County Fair

Lady A will join Hank Williams Jr., Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Tracy Byrd as headliners for the five-day summer event in Monticello.

The lush harmonies of music group Lady A and country-rap riffs of Uncle Kracker are the latest to make the lineup of the 2022 Great Jones County Fair.

They'll join Hank Williams Jr., Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Tracy Byrd as headliners, with more yet to be announced for the five-day summer event in Monticello.

The fair, which has gone on for nearly 170 years, is known for its Midwestern food, concerts on the dirt track and events for the entire family like the open horse show and fair queen contest.