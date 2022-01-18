Sleep not, Slipknot is coming to the TaxSlayer

As part of "Knotfest Roadshow 2022," the heavy metal band will be stopping by the Quad Cities. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

MOLINE, Ill. — All you heavy-metal lovers, get ready! Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" will be making a stop this summer in the Quad Cities.

Nu-metal band Slipknot got its start back in the mid-'90s in Des Moines and is known for its members wearing jumpsuits and Halloween masks to create a dark anonymity.

Over the years, the group has gone on to win a Grammy Award, and its albums have reached gold and platinum certifications due to the efforts and loyalty of its fans, which are affectionately referred to as "maggots" by the band, according to AllMusic.

This year's "Knotfest Roadshow," a reverberation of 2021's sold-out amphitheater tour, will play 6 p.m. June 5 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The concert will also feature performances from special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.