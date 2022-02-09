2 more Iowa State Fair Grandstand acts announced

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Grammy-winning artist Nelly and country duo Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Grandstand in 2022, the Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday.

Brooks & Dunn will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 12, performing hits like “Proud of the House We Built” and “Ain’t Nothing “Bout You." Special guest Alex Miller will also perform with the duo.

Nelly is set to take the stage the following night. His R&B hits include “Dilemma,” “One & Only” and 2002’s top song, “Hot in Herre.” Special guest Ginuwine will join him in performing on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at iowastatefair.org or by calling 800-514-3849

Brooks & Dunn's performance will range from $47 to $92. Tickets for Nelly's show will range from $30 to $55.

The artists join Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and John Crist as Grandstand performers at this year's fair.

The 2022 fair runs from Aug. 11-21.