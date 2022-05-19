Movies on the Mississippi screening series kicks off May 20 at LeClaire Park

Free, once-a-month movie screenings on the Mississippi Riverfront begin Friday, May 20 at LeClaire Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Grab your lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray and movie-loving friends! The Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission presses "play" on its 2022 Movies on the Mississippi screening series Friday, May 20 at LeClaire Park.

The free monthly event, which runs May through October, offers a free screening of a fan-favorite film with the mighty Mississippi River as a backdrop.

The Friday night riverfront events kick off at 6 p.m. with food, vendors and other activities at the park, and the actual movie showings begin at sunset.

Find the full Movies on the Mississippi screening schedule below:

Friday, May 20 - "Jumanji."

Friday, June 10 - "The Sandlot."

Friday, July 8 - "Frozen."

Friday, Sept. 30 - "CARS."

Friday, Oct. 7 - "Hocus Pocus."