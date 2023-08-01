Biggest barn tour in the country: Iowa Barn Foundation featuring over 70 barns across the state

The Iowa Barn Foundation is hosting its annual All-State Barn Tour Sept. 16 and 17 with over 70 barns being featured.

MOLINE, Ill. — Over 70 barns across the state of Iowa will be getting their moment in the spotlight during the largest barn tour in the country, according to the Iowa Barn Foundation.

The foundation is hosting its annual All-State Barn Tour on the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17. Whether you're a barn enthusiast or just looking for something to do with the family, historic barns across the state will be open for touring, both inside and outside.

It's a self-guided tour that's free and open to the public.

Out of the 72 barns included in the event, eight are round barns. The Iowa Barn Foundation said this is a record amount on the tour, adding that round barns are "the most unique and rare type of barns built in the state." According to a press release from the foundation, around 200,000 barns have been built in Iowa, and only 250 of them are round. Only 74 of those round barns are standing today.

For more information on the barn tour and what barns are featured across the state, visit the Iowa Barn Foundation's website.

Here are the barns available to tour in the greater Quad Cities area.

The Secrest 1883 Octagonal Barn in Johnson County

The featured barn for the 2023 tour is the Secrest 1883 Octagonal Barn located in Johnson County. It's brand new this year on the tour and according to the foundation, is unlike any other barn in the world. It features an eight-sided bell-shaped roof with plenty of upper-level storage for hay and other farm necessities. The lower level of the barn can hold 32 horses and 16 dairy cows.

The barn also received the 2023 Award of Distinction from the Iowa Barn Foundation and was featured in the organization's most recent magazine issue, which can be read here.

Address: 5750 Osage St., West Liberty

Engelke Barn in Jackson County

This barn was built around 1939 and sits at the end of a dead-end road right by Jackson County's rodeo grounds.

Address: 25379 297th Ave., Bellevue

Martin Barn in Jackson County

The Martin Barn in Zwingle was built in 1880 and is hand-pegged, with many interior features being hand-carved. There are cement areas for draft horses, with indents for each hoove.

Address: 12578 222nd St., Zwingle

Steines Barn in Jackson County

Described by the Iowa Barn Foundation as a "simple, primitive barn," the Steines Barn in Bellevue was built in the early 1900s. There is not a photo available for this barn.

Address: 36746 Bellevue-Cascade Rd., Bellevue

Trenkamp Barn in Jackson County

Built in 1926, the barn was used for dairy cows and horses until 1974 when the current owners bought the farm. One of the owners has been working to restore the barn using native lumber.

Address: 893 450th Ave., Preston

Bickett-Rate Historical Preserve Barn in Cedar County

Built back in 1922, the Bickett-Rate Historical Preserve Barn sits near the village of Buchanan. It was restored in August 2020. The site of the red barn operated as an agriculture co-op from 1891 to 1995.

Address: 600-225th St., Tipton

Schwien Dairy and Cattle Barns in Cedar County

The Schwien Dairy and Cattle Barns were built around 1900 using wooden pegs but were damaged in June 2014 due to a storm. The Iowa Barn Foundation financially helped with repairing the barn through a grant. The farm was bought by its current owners in 1944 and is used for hay storage and cattle.

Address: 1667 190th St., Clarence

Schroeder Barn in Muscatine County

The Schroeder Barn, located in Muscatine County, was also built in 1900 and has a foundation made of river rock. Fun fact, the south side of the barn was never painted and it remains unpainted to this day.

Address: 2738 130th St., Wilton

Herb's Crib in Scott County

Located in Scott County, Herb's Crib was built by Herbert Schneckloth in 1926. Schneckloth emigrated from Germany in 1854 and was a prominent Iowa farmer, according to the foundation's information on the barn. The round structure is 50 feet in diameter and hand tools were used when constructing it.

Address: 23553 200th Ave., Davenport

Strabala Barn in Washington County

The Strabala Barn was built in the 1920s. It will only be open on Sunday, Sept. 17 for the tour.

Address: 1830 290th St., Washington

Holtkamp Round Barn in Henry County

Built in 1917 by B.J. Holtkamp, this barn's ground floor was designed to have livestock and the first floor for grain and storage. The second-floor loft was for storing loose hay and straw. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1986. Stay tuned for more information on this barn from News 8.

Address: 1725 335th St., Salem

Murphy Barn in Des Moines County

The Murphy Barn in Des Moines County is described as a "primitive, historic barn" by the foundation and is still used for agriculture. It has a hog house, feeding area for cattle, hay loft, milking area, corn crib and horse stalls.

Address: 7606 Stony Hollow Rd., Burlington

Pfieff Barn in Des Moines County

The Pfieff Barn has been in the same family for three generations and was built in the early 1900s. According to the foundation, the upper level was used for storing grain and hay with the lower part having a unique feeding system.

Address: 1913 W. Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington



