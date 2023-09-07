'Be Ready QC' - Emergency resource fair educating public on emergency, disaster preparedness

This free event is open to the public, with the goal of creating a more resilient community

BETTENDORF, Iowa — For the city of Bettendorf, this is the first year for their "Be Ready QC: Emergency Resource Fair".

"The goal of the fair is to make our community more resilient," the Scott County EMA Deputy Director Brian Payne said.

Doors to the event will open at 10 a.m. at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa. Approximately 26 informational vendors will be set up to answer questions and provide hands-on learning experiences.

There will also be featured guests -- retired deputy chief A.J. DeAndrea and Madalena DeAndrea will speak about their experiences in an active shooter situation.

"We never want an active shooter event, but the reality is that it's a possibility," said Jim Hawkes, the Scott County EMA Emergency Management Planning Specialist. "Retired deputy chief DeAndrea will share their experiences in his thirty-year law enforcement career, and his daughter will share her story of surviving a mass shooting."

Other featured organizations include:

The American Red Cross

The Pillowcase Project

National Weather Service Quad Cites

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.