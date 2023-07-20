Events throughout the Quad Cities in the Sept. 8-10 weekend's rundown

MOLINE, Ill — The weekend is officially here, and News 8 has brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break down the events going on throughout the Quad Cities and beyond.
Here's your rundown:
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Families looking to attend the Princeton festival can purchase tickets online for $15, or can purchase tickets at the gate. Tickets for the Macomb festival can also be purchased on site.
The Macomb festival will also include live music.
Trains, Planes, and Automobiles are descending upon the city of Geneseo this weekend.
Pilots are already in town, kicking off the festival with the Stearman Bi-Plane Fly-In at Gen-Air Park.
On Friday, the public will have an opportunity to cruise the Hennepin Canal on a guided golf cart tour, and on Saturday, downtown Geneseo will turn into a live car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To round out the weekend there will be live music performances on Saturday back at the Central Bank Pavilion.
Davenport First Responders Breakfast
Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Davenport first responders are being treated to a hearty breakfast at 101 S. Linwood.
The menu includes:
- Biscuits and gravy
- Loaded scrambled eggs
- Bacon and hash browns
People who are interested in attending should RSVP by calling (563)-468-9925, or email mckinleykirk1999@gmail.com. Any guests who accompany a first responder are asked to cover the costs of their meals.
