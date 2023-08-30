Listen up, pumpkin: Shady Knoll Farm just announced their opening day

Ready for fall? Shady Knoll Farm just announced when we can get our pumpkin fix.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The first official day of fall is Sept. 23, 2023. But Shady Knoll Farm is letting us get our fall fix early.

In a Facebook post, Shady Knoll Farm announced the pumpkin patch will open on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

The hours of operation this year are:

Monday: Closed (Except October 9)

Tuesday - Friday: Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The farm is located at 3115 Dennhardt Road, East Moline, Ill.

According to the farm's website, the farm has more than 90 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. They also say everything is raised right in East Moline, without pesticides.

While you're at the farm, you can also feed goats and sheep, and find your way out of the 5-acre corn maze. It costs $6 a person to take part in the maze, according to the website. There is also a children's maze that is $2 per child. There is also an opportunity to pick your own flowers with a mix of perennials and zinnias, to make a bouquet for $10.