Running July 14-16, the free event will feature live music, a pork-chop cookout and other exciting contests at the Iowa 80 Truckstop.

WALCOTT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired July 8, 2021.

Music, food, fireworks, super trucks and more will be waiting for those who take a pitstop July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa.

The 2022 Walcott Truckers Jamboree is an event for the whole family to enjoy. Admission, parking and concerts are all free throughout the event.

The 43rd annual jamboree at the World's Largest Truckstop kicks off each day at 10 a.m. and features special exhibits at Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, a Super Truck beauty contest, an antique truck display, a pork-chop cookout, live music and CAT Scale's Weigh to Win Ford Raptor giveaway.

Firework displays can also be seen after dark Thursday and Friday, July 14-15.