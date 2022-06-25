Quad City area teen to host raise awareness for Illinois' Scott's Law at Tuesday River bandits game

Fifteen-year-old Lucy Kuelper is inviting the public to Modern Woodmen Park Tuesday night as she hosts a night to call attention to Illinois' move-over law.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad City area teenager is raising awareness for Illinois' move-over law with a night at the ballpark.

Lucy Kuelper, 15, of Knox County, is the daughter of a nearly 20-year Illinois State Police trooper.

She launched her own social media campaign called the "Move Over Project" after a rise in Illinois police killed due to Scott's Law violations. She has reached more than 20,000 followers on Facebook since the group began.

Scott's Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for anyone on the side of the road.

Kuelper helped strengthen the penalties drivers can face for breaking the law.

She has also spread awareness for the measure throughout the state through public speaking events and in schools.

Kuelper is taking her message to Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, June 28, inviting the public to a Quad Cities River Bandits game. She will share her project with fans and bring light to Scott's Law along with the issues emergency responders face on the road.

"My Move Over Project basically states that it doesn't matter if it's law enforcement, a tow truck driver, even just a citizen on the side of the road changing a flat tire," Kuelper said. "I think it's very important to slow down and get the loses down to make sure everyone gets home safe at the end of the day."

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $2, food and drinks are $2, and free t-shirts will be given out to the first 400 fans. Kuelper is also set to sing the national anthem Tuesday and throw out the first pitch.

