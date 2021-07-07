Iowa 80 Truck Stop kicking off 2021 Walcott Truckers Jamboree

WALCOTT, Iowa — The World's Largest Truck Stop is gearing to kick off the 2021 Walcott Truckers Jamboree on Thursday, June 8.
The event, now in its 42 year after its inception in 1979, celebrates truckers and the community surrounding them.
The three-day event, lasting through Saturday, July 10, features antique truck displays, live music, food cookouts, a truck beauty contest, fireworks, the Trucker Olympics, and even more.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on the 8th, when the jamboree's exhibits open and judging for the Super Truck Beauty Contest begins, and conclude at 9 p.m. on the 10th.