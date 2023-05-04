Gauging the aftermath of Tuesday and Wednesday's storms

Here's a recap on all the storms that came through the Quad Cities in the past day and a half and the effects they left behind.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's been an active severe weather season for the past day and a half in the QCA Now, Quad Citizens are recovering from the series of storms and the damage they left behind.

The next round of severe weather was forecasted to come in the early evening, with its timing dependent on a southern warm front. Areas along that front had the highest chance of experiencing tornadoes.

That warm front ended up stalling to the south of the immediate Quad Cities, keeping the most severe storms contained in that area. There were multiple tornado reports in Illinois near Industry, Table Grove, Pleasant, and Lewistown.

The Lincoln National Weather Service is out surveying the aftermath of those storms and will soon release a report on the strength of those tornadoes.

Then the final round of severe weather came through Wednesday morning due to a cold front making its way into the area. At 4:48 a.m., an EF-0 tornado touched down in Woodhull, which could reach a peak wind speed of 85 mph. It caused damage to a few trees, outbuildings, and a home along its path.

The good news is we have a break from the severe weather for the foreseeable future. We will end the work week with highs in the 60s and Easter weekend will have highs in the 70s, and 80s for the start of the new work week, and it's likely to stay sunny and dry.