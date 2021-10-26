It's fall, buckle up before you leaf | See your own punny message on Iowa highway signs

The Iowa Department of Transportation invites the public to submit their own witty traffic safety messages for a chance to be featured on highway boards.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation and Zero Fatalities Iowa want you to submit your own punny traffic message to be featured on highway message boards across the state.

The Roadside Chat program relies on public submissions, according to Zero Fatalities, and the safety messages can make a big difference in curbing the number of highway fatalities.

Iowa traffic crashes resulted in 3,500 fatalities over the last 10 years, according to Iowa DOT, and distracted driving contributed to nearly 1,100 crashes in 2019.

The Roadside Chat program asks submissions to focus on prevention in the five areas where noncompliance often leads to crashes and collisions:

Wear a seatbelt.

Follow the speed limit.

Pay attention to the road.

Be alert.

Drive sober.

Guidelines state submissions are limited due to the size of the signs, so messages can't exceed 54 characters with 18 on each of three possible lines. According to Zero Fatalities, any messages that are defamatory, infringing, obscene, indecent, harassing, bullying, threatening or unlawful will not be chosen.