Iowa DOT begins hiring process for winter season workers

The agency is looking to fill 600 positions in the middle of the nationwide labor shortage, and is offering over double the state's minimum wage in pay.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is getting ready to hire for the winter season early this year.

IDOT has announced that is has 600 seasonal worker positions open for hire; primarily looking for winter maintenance staff.

The agency is also bracing for the possibility of a staffing shortage, noting that nearly all other industries are facing labor issues currently.

Last year, the Department was able to fill 415 of the 600 positions.

For 2021, IDOT is offering $18.97 an hour, which is over double Iowa's minimum wage of $7.25.

You can apply at the Careers page of the Iowa Department of Transportation's website.

More information on who's hiring in the area is available on our Hiring Now page. 

