Illinois police: Drunk driving causes head-on collision on I-280

Two drivers saw non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision Sunday night on Interstate 280. Police say alcohol was involved.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A Tiffin, Iowa, woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a head-on collision Sunday night on Interstate 280, according to the Illinois State Police.

The collision happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20 in Rock Island County. Police said 27-year-old Malloy Griffith was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the road near milepost 16 before striking 24-year-old driver Shaelyn Simmons of Carbon Cliff, Illinois, head on.

Simmons' car drove off the road and into a ditch, according to state police. She was trapped inside the car and had to be extracted by first responders. Griffith's car flipped over and came to rest on its side in an eastbound lane of traffic. Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries