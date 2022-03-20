First responders called to crash scene near I-280 in Milan

MILAN, Illinois — First responders launched rescue efforts after being called to a crash scene near I-280 in Milan Sunday night.
Around 8 p.m. on March 20, responders were called to the scene of a crash in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue.
News8 arrived at the scene to find at least one car in a ditch and what appeared to be firefighters attempting to rescue a trapped person.
The crash caused a traffic backup for some time.
No information about any injuries, the number of cars involved, or the cause of the crash is currently available.