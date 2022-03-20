First responders called to crash scene near I-280 in Milan

Crews responded to the scene of an accident in Milan where a person seemed to be trapped inside a car in a ditch.

MILAN, Illinois — First responders launched rescue efforts after being called to a crash scene near I-280 in Milan Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. on March 20, responders were called to the scene of a crash in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue.

News8 arrived at the scene to find at least one car in a ditch and what appeared to be firefighters attempting to rescue a trapped person.

The crash caused a traffic backup for some time.