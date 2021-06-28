Sinkholes cause closure on East Locust Street in Davenport

The eastbound lanes between Woodland and Kenwood had to be closed after sinkholes started creeping across the road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A detour is available on East Locust Street in Davenport after part of the road had to be closed because of sinkholes.

On Saturday, June 26 multiple sinkholes started opening on the eastbound lane between Woodland Avenue and Kenwood Avenue, just north of Mckinley Elementary School.

Davenport Public Works said both eastbound lanes had to be closed because the sinkholes started creeping across the road.

Westbound lanes remain open.