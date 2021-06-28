Sinkholes cause closure on East Locust Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A detour is available on East Locust Street in Davenport after part of the road had to be closed because of sinkholes.
On Saturday, June 26 multiple sinkholes started opening on the eastbound lane between Woodland Avenue and Kenwood Avenue, just north of Mckinley Elementary School.
Davenport Public Works said both eastbound lanes had to be closed because the sinkholes started creeping across the road.
Westbound lanes remain open.
Crews are working to repair the roadway, but it could be up to two weeks before all lanes are open again.