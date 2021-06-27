Four shot after separate shootings in Rock Island, police say

It is not known the extent of any injuries related to the shootings.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Four people were shot after separate shootings in Rock Island.

Police responded to the area of 14th Avenue and 13th Avenue Saturday around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police said one male was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers received a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of 5th Avenue near 27th Street. Officers found shell casings in a parking lot next to a bar. Police said three people went to an area hospital by a private vehicle after being shot.

Rock Island Police were also called to shots fired on the 4100 block of 6th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, shell casings were found, but no victims were located.