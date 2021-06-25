Motorcyclist dies after Locust Street accident

An area around the 1500 block of Locust Street in Davenport was closed for a few hours after an accident that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An area of Locust Street in Davenport is closed after an apparent accident Friday afternoon.

According to Davenport Police, at about 1:55 p.m. on Friday, June 25, there was an accident near the Locust Street Wendy's location in the 1500 block between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The driver of the bike, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries soon after and was pronounced dead.

The area was closed off for about three hours as the wreckage was cleared from the scene.

Police say that very high speeds were a factor in the accident.