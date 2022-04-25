Sports QC High School Track: Davenport Central takes 1st in Duncan Relays Davenport Central finished in first place followed by North Scott and Maquoketa. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video DEWITT, Iowa — Davenport Central finished in first place followed by North Scott and Maquoketa. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito shines in spring debut Alleman head softball coach Mike Ebner steps down Moline baseball heats up after slow start; winners in 14 of last 15 games