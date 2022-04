Ebner resigned Monday morning after more than three decades with the program. Under Ebner, the Lady Pioneers were crowned 2A State Champions in 2014.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After nearly three decades in the Alleman softball program, head coach Mike Ebner is stepping down. Ebner announced his decision on Monday morning.

Under Ebner, the Lady Pioneers complied a 265-159-5 overall record and won a 2A State Championship in 2014 — one of six titles in school history.

Ebner said he will continue to serve as an assistant coach with the Alleman girls basketball program.