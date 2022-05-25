Sports QC Boys High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley crowned champions with 1-0 win over Bettendorf The Spartans advance to State in Des Moines following a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video RIVERDALE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley advanced to State competitions with a 1-0 win over Bettendorf on Thursday. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles QC Girls High School Soccer: Maroons defeated 3-1 against Normal Community QC Girls High School Soccer: North Scott takes down Burlington Notre Dame in 3-0 win QC Girls High School Soccer: Horner, Markham hat tricks leads Bettendorf in 10-0 win over Western Dubuque