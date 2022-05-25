x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

QC Boys High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley crowned champions with 1-0 win over Bettendorf

The Spartans advance to State in Des Moines following a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

More Videos

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley advanced to State competitions with a 1-0 win over Bettendorf on Thursday.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles